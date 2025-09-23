82°F
LETTER: More land for local development makes no sense

A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the clos ...
A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the closed Boulder Harbor boat launch in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Darlien Breeze Las Vegas
September 22, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In your Friday editorial, you compare Las Vegas to Hawaii. The island can’t grow because it is surrounded by water. Las Vegas can’t grow because it is surrounded by government land. Once again there is a plea for the government to release more land, and once again there is no mention of where the water to service thousands of new homes is coming from.

We are already experiencing a water shortage. Articles about Lake Mead show the enormous bathtub ring. When will some planner wake up to the real problem: We have to stop building. What happens when the lake runs dry?

