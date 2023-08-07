94°F
Letters

LETTER: More money will solve all the Clark County School District’s problems

Robert Boumstein North Las Vegas
August 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

To become the best school district, the formula for Clark County is simple: Raise the pay levels to be the best in the Southwest, make the benefits the best in the Southwest, pare down the administration to a workable level and downsize the school board to three members (who must have educational credentials). When the word gets out, the applicants will line up. Funding? Well, we have money for a new ballpark and Formula One racing, signage and and, and, and.

