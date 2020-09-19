LETTER: More Nevada unemployment follies

The myopic leadership of Gov. Steve Sisolak focusing on where President Donald Trump campaigns and evangelicals gather produces results half as much and two months late for its residents.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Missouri announced on Sept. 11 that their residents who are eligible to receive six weeks of Lost Wages Assistance would be fully paid by Sept. 19. Nevada that same day announced it had been approved by FEMA to pay half that amount to eligible recipients in mid-October at the earliest to as late as Nov. 3.

Former MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren either isn’t doing his job heading the governor’s task force for recovery or Gov. Sisolak doesn’t listen to what he says. They just keep us guessing, which mirrors the execution of how they’re managing their pandemic response.