Letters

LETTER: More of the same from right-wingers after mass shootings

Mark Wolfson Henderson
March 30, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 



Victor Joecks’ dog whistle of Democrats politicizing shootings is itself politicization of the issue (March 24 column).

I think right-wing journalists and operatives keep articles such as Mr. Joecks’ on their computer desktops to facilitate expedient publication after each new outrage of mass murder via semi-automatic weapons. He is typically quick to point out how horrific such events are, but offers no suggestions on how to stem the tide of death by firearms, regurgitating what the NRA asserts won’t work.

Recently, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana went so far as to compare the shootings in Atlanta and Boulder to drunken drivers causing fatal accidents. He failed to point out that drivers are required to get adequate training and a license before being allowed to operate a motor vehicle on public roadways.

So we’re supposed to just say “Oh, well” and move on, accepting that mass shootings will always be part of the “price of freedom.” But shouldn’t we at least try something that might reduce the chances of guns getting in the hands of the mentally unstable and those with proclivities toward violence?

Mr. Joecks may not support more stringent background checks and closing the gun show loopholes, but the vast majority of Americans do.

