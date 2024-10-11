78°F
Letters

LETTER: More on ranked-choice voting

James Moldenhauer North Ls Vegas
October 10, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 

A Saturday letter to the Review-Journal (“People power”) contains two statements that need reconsideration.

First, the writer states that ranked-choice voting “does not, necessarily, invalidate incomplete ballots if the law is written well.” When was the last time a significant law was written well? Over decades we have seen laws that were overturned by courts, that left details to the discretion of unelected authorities, were purposely vague, failed to accomplish their intent or were deliberately intended to deceive regarding their intent. Have we forgotten the “Inflation Reduction Act”?

Second, the writer argues that “the GOP presents an authoritarian program.” Really? It’s not the GOP that is committing unrestricted lawfare, openly advocating suppressing political speech and discussion, enforcing laws arbitrarily, advocating voting changes that enable fraud or participated wholeheartedly in the authoritarian COVID measures forced upon the U.S. citizenry.

John Neiman Las Vegas

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy.

Tony Kyriacou Henderson

Criminals fighting in a criminal war started by a criminal.

LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
Terri Janison Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon was honored to be one of 23 programs chosen for the 2024 Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation Grant Program. We must continue to support programs such as this.

LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should make it mandatory for junior high and high school students to take economics classes. It appears many of our elected politicians have not.

LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster
Joe Medrano North Las Vegas

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

LETTER: Time to ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada
Fred Voltz Boulder City

Why should we allow the mass slaughter of any wildlife species? Is this any different than condoning random mass shootings of innocent people by a deranged individual or group?

