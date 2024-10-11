LETTER: More on ranked-choice voting

A Saturday letter to the Review-Journal (“People power”) contains two statements that need reconsideration.

First, the writer states that ranked-choice voting “does not, necessarily, invalidate incomplete ballots if the law is written well.” When was the last time a significant law was written well? Over decades we have seen laws that were overturned by courts, that left details to the discretion of unelected authorities, were purposely vague, failed to accomplish their intent or were deliberately intended to deceive regarding their intent. Have we forgotten the “Inflation Reduction Act”?

Second, the writer argues that “the GOP presents an authoritarian program.” Really? It’s not the GOP that is committing unrestricted lawfare, openly advocating suppressing political speech and discussion, enforcing laws arbitrarily, advocating voting changes that enable fraud or participated wholeheartedly in the authoritarian COVID measures forced upon the U.S. citizenry.