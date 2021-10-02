LETTER: More on the Las Vegas water shortage

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Further to John Neff’s Wednesday letter to the editor on desalination, another imperative also related to climate change is looming ever larger: Drawing down rising oceans to prevent inundation of populated coastlines. The melting of icecaps could accelerate if feedback loops driving global warming spin out-of-control.

The solution to both water shortages and too much water in the ocean is to pump seawater up into parched inland sinks such as the Las Vegas Valley, with salt removal taking place at either end or in transit, depending on technical feasibility and environmental impact.