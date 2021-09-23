83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: More on the Taliban and U.S. military equipment

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
September 22, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

In a recent letter, the writer faults the Afghan army for allowing arms, ammunition, money, etc. to fall into the hands of the Taliban. But the fault lies with our commander-in-chief, who failed to follow established, orderly rules of withdrawal in favor of his selected date that he deemed politically favorable. Also, his politically motivated and rapid withdrawal left the Afghan army without air support. Allied air support was a critical factor in the Afghan army combating the Taliban.

MOST READ
1
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
2
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
3
Raiders sign offensive tackle
Raiders sign offensive tackle
4
Longtime MGM executive picked to be GM of the Palms
Longtime MGM executive picked to be GM of the Palms
5
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LETTER: Failing the kids
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

Let’s face it, the education system is broken.

Keenan Laffoon of Las Vegas receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination clinic at ...
LETTER: A shot of truth
Norman Wright Las Vegas

Thank you for your Sept. 12 editorial, “It’s long past time: Get vaccinated.”