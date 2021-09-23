LETTER: More on the Taliban and U.S. military equipment

Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

In a recent letter, the writer faults the Afghan army for allowing arms, ammunition, money, etc. to fall into the hands of the Taliban. But the fault lies with our commander-in-chief, who failed to follow established, orderly rules of withdrawal in favor of his selected date that he deemed politically favorable. Also, his politically motivated and rapid withdrawal left the Afghan army without air support. Allied air support was a critical factor in the Afghan army combating the Taliban.