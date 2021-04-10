LETTER: More Pelosi hypocrisy

Isn’t it amazing how the speaker’s cry for “punishment” varies if your party affiliation has a D or an R associated with it?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I see Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is demanding that Republican Matt Gaetz be removed of his committee positions if accusations of inappropriate sexual relations are found to be true. Is this the same Nancy Pelosi who still strongly supports Democrat Eric Swalwell maintaining his committee positions after he admitted to a sexual relationship with a known Chinese spy?

