LETTER: More power to Elon Musk if he can do the job

If Elon Musk can save taxpayers money, he’s got my complete support and endorsement. He’s a generational genius whose name is often mentioned with the likes of Albert Einstein and others of similar mental capacity. Sadly, Mr. Musk is a Democrat target because he’s Donald Trump’s friend and was picked to do a job that Congress can’t or won’t ever do.

He’s doing this for free, no less, so when Time magazine calls Mr. Musk the co-president, we can’t say we get two for the price of one because neither collects a salary for their services. Members of Congress get premium pay and a paid staff. Maybe that’s their cause for concern. Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk make them look bad.

There is absolutely nothing in the Constitution that says Musk can’t do what he’s doing or that it’s illegal or immoral.