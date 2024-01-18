45°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: More proof that EVs aren’t ready for prime time

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
January 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

I love it when Americans who are expected to move in lockstep with the powers-that-be use their God-given intellect and reject the electric vehicle sales pitch.

Hertz will sell a third of its U.S. electric vehicles and replace them with good old, tried-and-true petro-powered ones. Nobody wants to rent the EVs. They don’t trust them to get them from point A to point B reliably — and with good reason. Ford is taking a bath because of going all in with its Lightning F-150 EV. They are sitting on the lots collecting dust.

It restores my faith in Americans who aren’t buying what our government and climate change goofballs are peddling. EVs are not ready for prime time, and no amount of wishful thinking will change that.

MOST READ
1
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
2
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
3
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
4
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
5
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Snow day
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

D.C. workers sent home over 2 inches of white stuff.

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
LETTER: Poor, poor Hunter Biden
David Tulanian Henderson

I think that what Hunter is doing is cruel. I’m not even referring to his juvenile behavior before the congressional committee the other day, but to his mediocre art work.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the ‘insurrection’
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

It amazes me how liberals always argue that Donald Trump cannot be on the ballot because of the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

(iStock)
LETTER: Americans are entitled
Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona

I cannot believe that people blame President Joe Biden for their problems.

AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Blinders on the minumum wage
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

When employers increase expenses, they must recover the difference, usually through higher prices.

More stories
EDITORIAL: School board playground antic highlights dysfunction
EDITORIAL: School board playground antic highlights dysfunction
CARTOON: The bureaucracy takes root
CARTOON: The bureaucracy takes root
Maxx Crosby posts photo from hospital bed after surgery
Maxx Crosby posts photo from hospital bed after surgery
Ban on stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges won’t be enforced for weeks
Ban on stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges won’t be enforced for weeks
1 dead, several injured in shooting near Strat, police say
1 dead, several injured in shooting near Strat, police say
Fatal collision closes Boulder Highway intersection in Henderson
Fatal collision closes Boulder Highway intersection in Henderson