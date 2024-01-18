LETTER: More proof that EVs aren’t ready for prime time

EVs are not ready for prime time, and no amount of wishful thinking will change that.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

I love it when Americans who are expected to move in lockstep with the powers-that-be use their God-given intellect and reject the electric vehicle sales pitch.

Hertz will sell a third of its U.S. electric vehicles and replace them with good old, tried-and-true petro-powered ones. Nobody wants to rent the EVs. They don’t trust them to get them from point A to point B reliably — and with good reason. Ford is taking a bath because of going all in with its Lightning F-150 EV. They are sitting on the lots collecting dust.

It restores my faith in Americans who aren’t buying what our government and climate change goofballs are peddling. EVs are not ready for prime time, and no amount of wishful thinking will change that.