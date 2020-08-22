LETTER: More school choice doesn’t look so bad now, does it?

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

In response to the Sunday article, “Parents of CCSD kids battle with child care”:

I hope everyone in Clark County, the state of Nevada and the entire country are paying close attention to the boondoggled attempt by our leaders to address the issue of education during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the review highlighted on Sunday, countless parents across the district, state and country are facing impossible decisions when it comes to their children’s education.

Few of us have any real options because our politicians have gone out of their way to make sure that is the case. As a result of their purposeful misrepresentation and ardent arguments against the institution of charter schools, education savings accounts and other programs that provide more options, most families are stuck with whatever the district leaders and politicians propose.

Ironically, some of the families now suffering from lack of choice are the same ones who were previously against programs that would be helping them. Worse than that, once again, the students and families most negatively affected by distance education are those who need the most support, and those are the very same children who deserve options to attend charter schools or the use of ESAs.

History has proven time and time again that a one-stop shop for education is the worst possible scenario. I hope people will understand the situation we have allowed ourselves to get into and offer our support to leaders who will do all they can to provide more options for our children in the future.