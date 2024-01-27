LETTER: More to the fentanyl issue

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There were two things blatantly missing from Victor Joecks’ Wednesday commentary, “The ‘Pawn Stars’ tragedy and border security.”

First, the overwhelming majority of fentanyl comes into the United States via regulated border crossings, not via illegal entry. Even the free-market Cato Institute reports that fact. So while the borders are certainly porous, it had no bearing on Adam Harrison’s death.

Second, Mr. Joecks makes no mention of personal responsibility when one is involved in consuming dangerous drugs.