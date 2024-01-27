49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: More to the fentanyl issue

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
January 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There were two things blatantly missing from Victor Joecks’ Wednesday commentary, “The ‘Pawn Stars’ tragedy and border security.”

First, the overwhelming majority of fentanyl comes into the United States via regulated border crossings, not via illegal entry. Even the free-market Cato Institute reports that fact. So while the borders are certainly porous, it had no bearing on Adam Harrison’s death.

Second, Mr. Joecks makes no mention of personal responsibility when one is involved in consuming dangerous drugs.

MOST READ
1
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
2
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
3
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
4
CARTOONS: Haley and Hillary have this in common
CARTOONS: Haley and Hillary have this in common
5
These are the worst intersections for crashes in Las Vegas Valley
These are the worst intersections for crashes in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
LETTER: Legal or illegal?
Lorna Lightbody North Las Vegas

Make the distinction when discussing immigration.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Nevada primaries, caucuses and voters
Janet Biggerstaff Las Vegas

Where are the taxpayers who are paying for this election but prefer to not join one of those two private political parties allowed to vote for their choice?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Don’t like traffic cameras?
C. Corbin Henderson

My question: What are you doing in your vehicle that you do not want anybody to see?

More stories
LETTER: Abortion will be a big issue in November
LETTER: Abortion will be a big issue in November
LETTER: Biden opts to go negative
LETTER: Biden opts to go negative
LETTER: Pulling their strings
LETTER: Pulling their strings
LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.
LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.
LETTER: A big raise at county headquarters
LETTER: A big raise at county headquarters
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers