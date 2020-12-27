45°F
LETTER: More to virus consequences than recovery rates

Robert E. Hall Las Vegas
December 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to Nanette Shahbaz’s Dec. 18 letter on COVID:

Medicine has made great strides in saving the lives of those infected with the virus. But saying that survival is recovery is 100 percent wrong. We are learning more about COVID-19 almost daily. The virus can and does attack many of our organs, including our heart, lungs and kidneys. Are there long-term effects to our brains or longevity? We do not know the answer to that yet.

An associate of my doctor was hospitalized with the virus. He is 48 years old and was in excellent health. The virus attacked his kidneys, and he is now waiting and hoping for a kidney transplant. This is a mechanical fact of surviving COVID-19 that Ms. Shahbaz ignored.

