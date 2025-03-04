LETTER: Mourning the death of a local bartender

There are no words to describe the number of people in so much grief and pain over the brutal killing of Hope Ritter (“Two men arrested in Las Vegas bartender’s death,” Tuesday Review-Journal). I don’t have any idea how to stop “people” like those two from doing what they do, but it’s clear there’s a culture among us that has no regard for anyone else, randomly killing kids and people they’ve never interacted with.

We need to put them in jail for the sentence they received. A 25-year sentence should mean you’re in prison for 25 years, not 12 years with “good” behavior. Otherwise, more innocent moms, kids and disabled will be killed by “people” with no concern for those they kill or for their families or friends.