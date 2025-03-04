52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Mourning the death of a local bartender

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A pay boost for school board members?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Taxpayer rebates or attack the national debt?
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Trump resorts to falsehoods on Ukraine
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Don’t get rid of daylight saving time in Nevada
Greg Scherr Las Vegas
March 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

There are no words to describe the number of people in so much grief and pain over the brutal killing of Hope Ritter (“Two men arrested in Las Vegas bartender’s death,” Tuesday Review-Journal). I don’t have any idea how to stop “people” like those two from doing what they do, but it’s clear there’s a culture among us that has no regard for anyone else, randomly killing kids and people they’ve never interacted with.

We need to put them in jail for the sentence they received. A 25-year sentence should mean you’re in prison for 25 years, not 12 years with “good” behavior. Otherwise, more innocent moms, kids and disabled will be killed by “people” with no concern for those they kill or for their families or friends.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Credit card interest rates
Joe Borriello Las Vegas

Capping credit card interest rates will adjust the game’s rules, but there are still billions to be made.

MORE STORIES