Sheldon Adelson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family and close friends on the passing of Sheldon Adelson. His story is a true rags-to-riches tale with his legacy being that of hard work, benevolence and a commitment to benefit not only our community but issues extending beyond our national borders. We should realize how his efforts benefited us all, and how he wasn’t strictly focused on personal achievement.