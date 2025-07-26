LETTER: Moving on? How about this?

In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Palm Beach Post via AP)

In his July 18 letter, Kenneth Braun pleads for people to “move on” from caring about Jeffrey Epstein. I agree. It’s time to move on from the dark conspiracy theories about Democrats hiding powerful pedophiles, about Democrats hiding the truth about his death, about a cabal of protected elites trafficking in children.

I would also encourage Mr. Braun to move on from the equally unfounded belief that DEI hurt the military while this administration appointed an unqualified and incompetent secretary of defense who purged honorable and battle tested leaders.

I would urge the reader to move on from his belief that this country has been “invaded” from migrants looking for a better life for themselves and their families … to move on from believing this administration is deporting the worst of the worst when 7 percent of ICE arrests have violent criminal histories.

I would urge Mr. Braun to move on from believing children were being “brainwashed” in schools when he himself has been brainwashed to believe just that.

I absolutely join the reader in condemning any political violence such as rioting and attacking ICE agents. I assume the reader felt the same about the Jan. 6 rioters as the 2020 ones, and is outraged by President Donald Trump’s pardons of people attempting to overturn a fair election and physically harming police.

I also agree with Mr. Braun that tax breaks for people who need them are to be lauded. I assume he agrees that millionaires and billionaires don’t need them.

It is reassuring that Americans can finally agree on so many issues as we move on from conspiracy theories to fact-based polices and positions.