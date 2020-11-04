LETTER: Moving target for returning ballots

Individuals cast their ballots at the Boulevard Mall polling station during the last hour of voting, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

We have an established criterion that federal elections are the first Tuesday in November. Or do we? If ballots are not received by that date, some judge without reason decides this year that the date of the 3rd can be moved to the 6th or the 17th. Why not extend ballot receipt dates to December or even January?

If the election is set for a date, ballots must be in by that date. If one feels the mail might be slow, mail it earlier. Maybe we can get some judge to say that any debt due date can be extended without penalties. How would that work?

Why does one party always have to change the rules to get their way when they cannot get it right? Then they gripe when the other party uses the rule they changed. Their motto is rules are for fools.