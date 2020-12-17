41°F
Letters

LETTER: Moving teachers up on COVID vaccine list

Shirley O’Leary Henderson
December 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

If teachers were put on the priority list for the COVID vaccine, perhaps this would aid in getting children back to school.

LETTER: Vaccine roll out will bring issues
Stan McClure Las Vegas

The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines over the next few months will offer us an interesting real-life example of socialism.

LETTER: It’s the Wild West again in places such as Nevada, Arizona.
Kim Shinkoskey Woods Cross, Utah

The Intermountain states provide a friendly home-base to a nest of anti-intellectual, anti-law, foxhole libertarians, shored up in their weekday beliefs by a hard dose of Sunday “free agency” theology.