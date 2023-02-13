LETTER: Moving water from the Mississippi isn’t feasible

In response to your Saturday article about piping water to Lake Mead from the Mississippi River: This is a ludicrous idea, given the distance, expense and numerous obstacles to be overcome. There is a better idea: Tap the Columbia River at a point near Hermiston, Oregon, to bring water to Lake Mead. There are far fewer obstacles, with a clear route through eastern Oregon and western Nevada. Far less funding would be required, and I suggest that California not be a part of whatever compact would be drawn up.

The Mississippi is a poor choice, not only for the above reasons, but the river itself is suffering drought conditions, while I’m unaware of any such problem with the Columbia.