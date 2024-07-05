98°F
LETTER: Mt. Charleston school situation stinks

David Adams Las Vegas
July 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I read about the Clark County School Board having trouble making a decision about the elementary school on Mount Charleston. I am a bit confused, mainly about the cost estimates surrounding the project. Estimates are in the $6 million range.

The old building is a two-room schoolhouse. Presumably there are a few other rooms (restrooms) that were likely also included in the building, maybe even an office and a storage room. Really, that’s not a huge building. Six million?

I checked real estate listings for Las Vegas and found several complete homes — featuring between 7,000 and 10,000 square feet of space — with at least five bedrooms and at least four bathrooms (most have more). All with a selling price below $3 million.

I believe that any reputable builder in the Las Vegas Valley should be able to build a two-room schoolhouse with a couple of decent-sized classrooms, restrooms, office and storage space for well under $3 million. A schoolhouse doesn’t have to have all the glitzy extras that you’d find in a $3 million home.

The young children are being bused some 40 miles each way at present. Why not bus them to a closer school? There are two elementary schools just off the exit for Skye Canyon off U.S. Highway 95 that are a lot closer to Mount Charleston than Indian Springs. Why not bus the children there?

This whole business stinks.

Robert Ryan Las Vegas

Every time I go anywhere, I see vehicles with expired plates, no plates and no temporary registration. Every time. Where are the traffic police?

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

We as Americans have been left with no other choice but to learn how we can protect our families.

John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

Mass shootings don’t get our attention anymore.

