LETTER: Much ado about a minor Las Vegas robbery

On April 28, I arrived at the Trails Village Shopping Center in Summerlin for my chiropractic appointment. But there wasn’t anything “regular” going on. Fire trucks and police cruisers were everywhere. Wow, something huge must have happened. My curiosity had really piqued. But I decided to get to my doctor’s office, where the staff might have some relevant information.

When I returned outside 45 minutes later, there was still a scene of anxiety. Six Metro police Explorers and eight fire department vehicles were still flashing their lights. Firemen in full gear were walking around as if they were searching for something. A robbery had taken place at a nail salon where patrons had been sprayed with fire extinguishers and had their purses stolen. This was a heinous crime. But 14 vehicles? I would think a single Metro detective could investigate such a crime as a priority.