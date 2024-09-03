LETTER: Much respect for deceased journalist

I not only have the highest respect for Mr. German, but I can relate to his work ethic as well.

Even though I only learned who Jeff German was after watching the Robert Telles trial, I have learned so much more. I not only have the highest respect for Mr. German, but I can relate to his work ethic as well. I admire his dedication and his determination to get to the absolute truth of a story.

If you ever have time, would you all, please, propose a toast to Mr. German for his love of his work, to his hard work and to prayers that he rest in peace. Oh, and don’t use drinking glasses for his toast — use pens.