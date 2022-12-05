56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Musk correct to ease Twitter policing of ‘misinformation’

Brian Gardner Las Vegas
December 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE PHOTO - People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the ...
FILE PHOTO - People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

The recent change of policy — instituted by new owner Elon Musk — that Twitter will no longer block users from posting what has been wrongly labeled “disinformation,” especially regarding COVID and vaccines, is a proper change.

In a truly free country and one that upholds the right individuals possess to freedom of thought and expression, also guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, it is not the duty of governments, social organizations, businesses, online platforms or the media to suppress or label as “misinformation” any viewpoint expressed by any individual.

It is the duty and responsibility of any citizen to both protect this right and to do one’s own research in determining for themselves the truth, value or honesty of any viewpoint expressed by another.

Only in this way do we truly protect the right of free expression.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
3
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
4
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
5
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
Gary Reynolds Bullhead City, Arizona

On the contrary, we need him to come to our rescue.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, Monday, June 10, 201 ...
LETTER: Donald Trump and gaslighting
Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas

I am optimistically hopeful that the recognition of “gaslighting” as the word of the year will encourage many people to pause and reassess their political choices.