LETTER: Musk correct to ease Twitter policing of ‘misinformation’

FILE PHOTO - People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

The recent change of policy — instituted by new owner Elon Musk — that Twitter will no longer block users from posting what has been wrongly labeled “disinformation,” especially regarding COVID and vaccines, is a proper change.

In a truly free country and one that upholds the right individuals possess to freedom of thought and expression, also guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, it is not the duty of governments, social organizations, businesses, online platforms or the media to suppress or label as “misinformation” any viewpoint expressed by any individual.

It is the duty and responsibility of any citizen to both protect this right and to do one’s own research in determining for themselves the truth, value or honesty of any viewpoint expressed by another.

Only in this way do we truly protect the right of free expression.