LETTER: Musk, government waste and the Review-Journal

It’s not surprising that there is so much anger and even violent vitriol directed at Elon Musk. Mr. Musk is exposing waste, fraud and abuse of tax dollars, and some are angered by any assault on government spending or demand for bureaucratic accountability. The beneficiaries of the waste and abuse are no doubt upset that their ill-gotten gains have been exposed — and even more distressed that their windfall might vanish.

Now, the Review-Journal has reported — March 30 front page — that some state employees are receiving generous retirement benefits while at the same time collecting fat paychecks funded by the taxpayers. One state employee who is getting $147,000 of taxpayer money per year for retirement also grabbed more than a quarter of a million dollars over four years while “retired.” He now may be having the $147,000 supplemented with $160,000 taxpayer dollars yearly.

Meanwhile, the poor stiffs retired from the private sector averaged — in 2024 — $1,864.52 monthly in Social Security retirement benefits, after paying into the system for 35 years.

The consequences to Mr. Musk for his patriotic service to American taxpayers includes having his life threatened, his business places targeted with destructive Molotov cocktails and gun fire, and calls to boycott his businesses and sell his stock. The RJ had best be careful. I expect newsprint is easier to burn than a Tesla.