80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Musk, government waste and the Review-Journal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, ...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: DOGE looking better
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Why are we fighting efficiency?
Cory Booker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Booker and ‘moral compasses’
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid, right, grabs the puck as Calgary Flames' Martin Pospi ...
LETTER: Golden Knights fans getting ripped off
P.S. Bovee Pahrump
April 10, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s not surprising that there is so much anger and even violent vitriol directed at Elon Musk. Mr. Musk is exposing waste, fraud and abuse of tax dollars, and some are angered by any assault on government spending or demand for bureaucratic accountability. The beneficiaries of the waste and abuse are no doubt upset that their ill-gotten gains have been exposed — and even more distressed that their windfall might vanish.

Now, the Review-Journal has reported — March 30 front page — that some state employees are receiving generous retirement benefits while at the same time collecting fat paychecks funded by the taxpayers. One state employee who is getting $147,000 of taxpayer money per year for retirement also grabbed more than a quarter of a million dollars over four years while “retired.” He now may be having the $147,000 supplemented with $160,000 taxpayer dollars yearly.

Meanwhile, the poor stiffs retired from the private sector averaged — in 2024 — $1,864.52 monthly in Social Security retirement benefits, after paying into the system for 35 years.

The consequences to Mr. Musk for his patriotic service to American taxpayers includes having his life threatened, his business places targeted with destructive Molotov cocktails and gun fire, and calls to boycott his businesses and sell his stock. The RJ had best be careful. I expect newsprint is easier to burn than a Tesla.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: DOGE looking better
Greg Brackett Henderson

Tallying the bill from the government.

Cory Booker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Booker and ‘moral compasses’
Janice Hayes North Las Vegas

Throughout this land, Americans are beginning to understand and feel that elections really do have consequences.

Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let them build!
Tim Underwood Las Vegas

As a recovered homeless citizen of Las Vegas, I resent Gov. Joe Lombardo’s plan to suck up the few remaining houses available to purchase in Nevada.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: CCSD is a mess
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Should taxpayers trust the Clark County School District with their money?

MORE STORIES