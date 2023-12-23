50°F
Letters

LETTER: Muslim leaders seek to ‘punish’ Joe Biden

Ira Kleiman Henderson
December 22, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In response to the call of some Muslim leaders to abandon Joe Biden (Tuesday Review-Journal):

It feels incomprehensible to me that their concerns about the Hamas-Israeli war could result in re-electing Donald Trump, the former president who implemented a Muslim travel ban, acknowledged Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, prided himself on unconditional support for Benjamin Netanyahu and arguably was the most Islamophobic president in our history.

Their alleged values of opposing and not endorsing violence, discrimination or any unlawful activities seem questionable when they make demands for a ceasefire, ending the occupation of Palestine (sic) and investigations of Israel while feeling unjustly accused of antisemitism for being anti-Zionist.

Not once do they mention the inhumane and brutal murder and kidnapping of innocents, including women, children and the elderly, by Hamas. Not once do they demand Hamas release the hostages. Not once do they acknowledge that Hamas has lost all legitimacy to anyone espousing “justice, humanity and peace.”

Not once do they accept Israel’s right to exist and show understanding that Israel was created to give a safe haven to people fresh from an actual genocide.

The civilian suffering in Gaza is heartbreaking and needs to stop. President Biden is doing all he can to balance Israel’s right to defend itself while admonishing Israel to minimize civilian casualties and address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. The urge to “punish” Mr. Biden by allowing another Trump term of unleashed authoritarianism with white nationalist and Islamophobic roots feels driven by forces much darker than “democratic ideals.”

