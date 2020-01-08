LETTER: Mutilating a dog to create a new breed

A dogo Argentino. (American Kennel Club via AP)

I saw a short clip in your Jan. 1 edition reporting that the American Kennel Club has created yet another “breed” of dog, this one called dogo Argentino. The dog’s ears were cropped to create the look they wanted. Wouldn’t you think they would consider the health and well-being of this animal over unnecessary cosmetic surgery?

Tell it like it is: It’s mutilation.

The American Veterinary Medical Association, along with others, opposes ear cropping. The group deems it purely cosmetic — and it is. Ear cropping has been banned in parts of Canada and in all of Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia. In 2009, Banfield Pet hospitals, one of the largest vet chains in America, discontinued ear cropping and tail docking. Several vets locally also will not participate in the mutilation.

Shame on the AKC for not caring about the animals and inflicting this cruel practice on innocent dogs. It’s time it stepped up and did the right thing for animals. If members of the AKC think it looks appealing, let them get their own ears cropped.