78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: My staycation turned into a spendcation

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov ...
LETTER: Didn’t you notice Joe Biden?
A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
LETTER: A mistake to write-off tourist concerns
Founder and President of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks during the Turning Point Believe ...
LETTER: The country needs civil debate
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhi ...
LETTER: Who keeps losing in court
Willem Swartz Henderson
September 19, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

As locals, we decided on a three-night staycation for the first time in many years. Wow, were we unpleasantly surprised.

We checked in, and it took three hours to have our feather pillows removed. The foam pillows were left at the door without even a knock. The ice machines were broken on three floors, we had a bad mattress and towels with holes in them. The fitness center was out of order, and the front desk wouldn’t remove resort fees that included nothing. The pool had badly chipping paint on two column poles that was falling in the water. Finally, pizza at the hotel food court was $13 a slice. And there was no old-fashioned hotel room service.

This is pure gouging, and we won’t be returning anytime soon.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov ...
LETTER: Didn’t you notice Joe Biden?
Neal Gee Henderson

Did she miss the bumbling president who could not find his way off stage or speak in complete sentences?

A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
LETTER: A mistake to write-off tourist concerns
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, writes off criticism of the current “please come to Las Vegas” campaign.

The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhi ...
LETTER: Who keeps losing in court
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

Democrat prosecutors have constantly contested the president and his policies in court. Many of these frivolous court cases have been overturned or dismissed.

The LVCVA’s new ad campaign, “Welcome to Fabulous,” features an installati ...
LETTER: Las Vegas, please fix yourself
Jan McCarthy Keswick, Virginia

I am sad to see the once-fun and fabulous Las Vegas deteriorating.

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Kirk believed in the First Amendment
David Montanaro Las Vegas

While I am disgusted by some of the posts regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, I am reminded that this was an individual who believed so strongly in the First Amendment

MORE STORIES