LETTER: My staycation turned into a spendcation

As locals, we decided on a three-night staycation for the first time in many years. Wow, were we unpleasantly surprised.

We checked in, and it took three hours to have our feather pillows removed. The foam pillows were left at the door without even a knock. The ice machines were broken on three floors, we had a bad mattress and towels with holes in them. The fitness center was out of order, and the front desk wouldn’t remove resort fees that included nothing. The pool had badly chipping paint on two column poles that was falling in the water. Finally, pizza at the hotel food court was $13 a slice. And there was no old-fashioned hotel room service.

This is pure gouging, and we won’t be returning anytime soon.