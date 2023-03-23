52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Myopic absolutism and a new Nevada national monument

Bill Stremmel Pahrump
March 22, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within ...
Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within Avi Kwa Ame National Monument site. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

To further Ken Freeman’s point in his recent letter on the Avi Kwa Ame “land grab,” the proposed designation of 450,000 acres makes no accommodation for long-planned sustainable energy projects on the periphery. The Kulning wind energy project, taking only 700 acres along the eastern boundary, had contracted with our electric cooperative in Pahrump for power.

Myopic absolutism about throwing every last acre into the federal deep-freeze after tens of millions of acres have been withdrawn from economic use over the past three decades runs counter to Nevadan’s expressed will at the ballot box that 50 percent of electricity be sustainable by 2030. There are trade-offs that preservationists refuse to acknowledge.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
2
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino
3
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
4
Man said he was high on mushrooms when best friend slain
Man said he was high on mushrooms when best friend slain
5
CARTOONS: Worried about the economy? Don’t look behind you
CARTOONS: Worried about the economy? Don’t look behind you
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark ...
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers trying to suppress voters
Mary Hansen Las Vegas

I’ve read and watched many news sources that report there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud here. Why are these bills necessary?

Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the second day of the Nevada Legislative se ...
LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to push parents aside
Patsy Arrastia Henderson

The erosion of parental rights by state legislators is tantamount to coercion and meddling with constitutional liberties and freedoms.

More stories for you
LETTER: Avi Kwa Ame monument is a land grab
LETTER: Avi Kwa Ame monument is a land grab
LETTER: Utilities raising electric, gas bills
LETTER: Utilities raising electric, gas bills
LETTER: Make the wild mustang our state horse
LETTER: Make the wild mustang our state horse
LETTER: Nevada Legislature shut down due to heavy white stuff
LETTER: Nevada Legislature shut down due to heavy white stuff
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
IN RESPONSE: RJ viewpoint on Colorado River has many inaccuracies
IN RESPONSE: RJ viewpoint on Colorado River has many inaccuracies