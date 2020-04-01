63°F
Letters

LETTER: Mystified by Gov. Sisolak’s action on potentially lifesaving drugs

Bruce Blough North Las Vegas
March 31, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2020 - 9:50 pm

Where is Gov. Steve Sisolak getting his medical advice? I’m referring to his ban on chloroquine, a drug used safely for 75 years to prevent and treat malaria and several other maladies. There are clinical trials ongoing in the United States and a longer-term study in France and China that have shown positive early results in the COVID-19 battle.

These are potentially lifesaving drugs. I don’t understand a lot of the governor’s edicts, but this is the worst. I smell a lawsuit against the state — especially if the drug is soon cleared for treatment of severe cases of COVID-19. You can’t go back and change the rule for people who have already died.

