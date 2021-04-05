77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Myths about Georgia’s voting law

Marco Caldana Las Vegas
April 4, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In his March 30 letter, Donald Henderson states that Georgia’s S.B.202 prohibits handing out water to voters standing in line. This is a myth traveling the airwaves and social media posts. I encourage everyone to please reference the actual bill for clarity.

The Georgia bill clearly states that no person shall solicit votes at a polling location by distributing campaign material or giving any gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to voters. The bill specifically states that “this code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer … from making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to a voter waiting in line to vote.”

Further, the bill does not prohibit voters from bringing their own food and water nor from ordering food from a delivery service while waiting in line. Additionally, if you wish to donate food or drinks to voters, you are free to do so as long as you make them available to everyone in line.

This is about vote solicitation at polling places and not about vote suppression.

MOST READ
1
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
2
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
3
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
4
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
5
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden and tax increases
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Why doesn’t Mr. Biden just keep printing $100 bills so tax increases aren’t necessary?

Construction crews with Southwest Gas and ELM Locating and Utility Services work to repair a ga ...
LETTER: Ceasing to use natural gas will drive up energy costs
Bernadette Rollins Las Vegas

As a senior citizen on a fixed income, how would Nevada’s plan to transition away from natural gas as part of its climate strategy affect me and the others like me who have gas-connected houses?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Media pushes narrative in Atlanta shooting
Robert Webb Las Vegas

The reporting on the Atlanta spa murders is an example of how far the mainstream media stray from the truth and how damaging that can be.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy ...
LETTER: Nevada should keep the death penalty
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

I see from the Sunday Review-Journal that Nevada legislators are at it again in an attempt to eliminate the death penalty.