Letters

LETTER: Name a road after Goodmans

Jack Thomas Henderson
July 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2020 - 9:19 pm

In Chicago, when coming downtown from O’Hare Airport, you take the Kennedy. Coming in from the Westside you take the “IKE” or Eisenhower all the way. Up from Indiana? It’s the Skyway into the Dan Ryan North. Going home at the rush hour, it’s the Kennedy North into the Edens. Chicagoans wouldn’t know the interstate numbers if their life depended upon it

So, what’s wrong with Las Vegas? Take the Goodman North to the Fremont Street Experience/Mob Museum downtown. Sounds good to me.

