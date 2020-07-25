LETTER: Name a road after Goodmans

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and husband Oscar are portrayed in a mural now wearing face masks along a back wall of the Majestic Repertory Theatre on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In Chicago, when coming downtown from O’Hare Airport, you take the Kennedy. Coming in from the Westside you take the “IKE” or Eisenhower all the way. Up from Indiana? It’s the Skyway into the Dan Ryan North. Going home at the rush hour, it’s the Kennedy North into the Edens. Chicagoans wouldn’t know the interstate numbers if their life depended upon it

So, what’s wrong with Las Vegas? Take the Goodman North to the Fremont Street Experience/Mob Museum downtown. Sounds good to me.