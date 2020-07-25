LETTER: Name a road after Goodmans
Las Vegas should rename a street after its famous mayors.
In Chicago, when coming downtown from O’Hare Airport, you take the Kennedy. Coming in from the Westside you take the “IKE” or Eisenhower all the way. Up from Indiana? It’s the Skyway into the Dan Ryan North. Going home at the rush hour, it’s the Kennedy North into the Edens. Chicagoans wouldn’t know the interstate numbers if their life depended upon it
So, what’s wrong with Las Vegas? Take the Goodman North to the Fremont Street Experience/Mob Museum downtown. Sounds good to me.