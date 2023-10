Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a news conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City, N.J. Menendez defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges, saying cash authorities found in his home was from his savings account and was on hand for emergencies, and wasn't bribe proceeds. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

The news that Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, will be charged for failing to register as a foreign agent is serious. But I offer the embattled senator a piece of advice. Change your surname to Biden. Then perhaps, like Hunter, you will never be convicted of this in your lifetime.