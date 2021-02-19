45°F
Letters

LETTER: Naming things after living people is fraught with risk

Bruce Walker Las Vegas
February 18, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
As a rule, naming buildings and airports after still-living politicians is a horrible idea. And it matters not one iota if Sen. Harry Reid is the former Senate majority leader. Imagine if Illinois had renamed O’Hare International Airport after Dennis Hastert upon his retirement as speaker of the House, only to have it revealed several years later that he was a tax-evading predator.

Naming the airport after Mr. Reid in memoriam is a fine idea when the history book is closed on him, but not a second before then.

LETTER: Vaccine priority list is becoming absurd
Don Sexton Las Vegas

Now utility workers jump ahead of 65-69 year olds? I worked more than 30 years for the phone company. Think I can qualify that way?

LETTER: Political elites scorn the “people”
Gary Cox Las Vegas

Once again, the political elite make a decision without any concern for what the “people” want by renaming our international airport.

LETTER: Democrats continue to hound Donald Trump
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Democrats preach tolerance, acceptance and inclusion, but will they ever stop hounding former-President Donald Trump and start conducting the business of the people?

LETTER: A tale of two states
David Tulanian Las Vegas

COVID-19 vaccination successes and problems.

LETTER: Power outages and the wintry weather
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

Fossil fuels and nuclear energy are energy sources. Our civilization needs energy sources. Just ask the folks without power this week.

LETTER: Doubting my own country
Don Dieckmann Las Vegas

As a retired Air Force master sergeant, I ask myself: Is this a country I would die for? Next I ask: Is what the left wants to make America something I would die for?

LETTER: Romney plan to pay parents for children a great idea
Bruce Schowers Las Vegas

The proposal by Mitt Romney of direct payments to parents in lieu of food stamps, welfare payments, child tax credits and other failed federal programs fraught with fraud, red tape and glitches is genius.

LETTER: A political farce perpetrated by Democrats
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

Constitutionally, I’m led to believe the impeachment trial must be presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court — which in this case did not happen.