LETTER: Naming things after living people is fraught with risk

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As a rule, naming buildings and airports after still-living politicians is a horrible idea. And it matters not one iota if Sen. Harry Reid is the former Senate majority leader. Imagine if Illinois had renamed O’Hare International Airport after Dennis Hastert upon his retirement as speaker of the House, only to have it revealed several years later that he was a tax-evading predator.

Naming the airport after Mr. Reid in memoriam is a fine idea when the history book is closed on him, but not a second before then.