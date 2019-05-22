LETTER: Nancy Pelosi and the 2020 presidential election

If they try to replay the 2016 election in 2020, they will most likely lose.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Susan Estrich’s May 14 commentary on Nancy Pelosi’s leadership was spot-on, except for one subject: She insisted that Hillary Clinton would have been considered “likeable” had she been a man. Throughout her career, Mrs. Clinton kept getting caught expressing her contempt for the working class. Not a good strategy if you want working-class votes.

Unfortunately, many Democrats appear to share her contempt. (Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders are exceptions.) As Ms. Estrich noted, the country is changing. There are no old voting blocs that can be taken for granted. Donald Trump’s victory should have been a wake-up call, but somehow nobody woke up.

If Democrats try to replay the 2016 election in 2020, they will most likely lose.