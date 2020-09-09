69°F
Letters

LETTER: Nancy Pelosi and the hypocritical Democrats

George Pucine Las Vegas
September 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-dry despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the COVID pandemic. In leaked security footage, she is seen walking through eSalon in San Francisco with wet hair and without a mask over her mouth or nose. I guess with the Democrats it’s do as I say, not as I do. Or are there different standards for politicians on the left? Take your pick.

