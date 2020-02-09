LETTER: Nancy Pelosi and the ripped speech

This is the behavior others accuse the president of exhibiting. And she wasn’t impeached.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — while professing her faith and love of all people, including President Donald Trump — behaved quite differently when a reporter asked her at a public news conference in December if hatred was the reason House Democrats want to impeach the president. She stormed out of the press conference after publicly and verbally impugning the reporter.

Then, at the end of the State of the Union address — in front of the entire assembly of legislators, invited guests, distinguished military and judicial attendees and millions of viewers around the country and the world — the speaker physically tore up the president’s speech on camera and threw it down on the rostrum. Is this proper behavior for the leader of the House? Why such an exhibition?

The reason is uncontrollable anger, impatience, unforgiveness for others, a lack of civility and an impetuous spirit despite the solemn and historical occasion. This is the behavior others accuse the president of exhibiting. And she wasn’t impeached.