LETTER: Nancy Pelosi trying to protect the country from dangerous Donald Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Debra J. Saunders was correct in opining that President Bill Clinton should not have been removed from office for lying about have an extramarital affair (Sunday column). The crime did not fit the drastic action of impeachment.

Ms. Saunders is unfair, however, when she calls Nancy Pelosi “bloodthirsty” after she waited more than two years for the Mueller report. And then, when it documented 10 instances of obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump (which about 1,000 former and current federal prosecutors agreed would have resulted in indictment had he not been president), Ms. Pelosi did not move forward with impeachment despite the abundance of hard evidence. Now, there is hard evidence of presidential abuse of power (withholding approved military aid to a “vulnerable Eastern European ally” in order to coerce that country to do “campaign dirty work”) that puts U.S. security at risk for Mr. Trump’s political gain.

No, Ms. Saunders, that is not being “bloodthirsty.” That is trying to protect this country from a dangerous man who is unfit to hold the office of the presidency.