LETTER: Nanny State Michael Bloomberg enters the presidential race

Ken Braun Pahrump
November 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Michael Bloomberg potentially entering the Democratic presidential race: As a former New York City resident, I saw firsthand Mr. Bloomberg’s dictatorial policies. First, he broke the term limit rule and ran for mayor a third time. Second Amendment freedoms were nonexistent under his rule, as they continue to be today in New York. Mayor Mike also sought to control the amount of soda residents could consume.

I moved to Nevada to get away from the Democrats and their draconian polices. But Mayor Mike’s reach proved inescapable, as he poured $30 million into our last election. He has done this in any state that has Second Amendment rights and freedom. God help us if he becomes president.

LETTER: Constitution doesn’t prohibit a partisan impeachment
Steve Danning Las Vegas

If the Founding Fathers had intended that impeachment proceed only in “extreme bipartisan cases,” they would have included a provision specifying a threshold higher than a simple majority for the vote in the House.

LETTER: Impeachment editorial was right on target
Michael DeMarchis Linda DeMarchis Fort Wayne, Indiana

The current proceedings are indeed an unprecedented attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

LETTER: Workers of the world unite!
By Bobby Morrow, Boulder City

Anti-American, robber-baron corporations pillage and demoralize our nation.