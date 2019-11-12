LETTER: Nanny State Michael Bloomberg enters the presidential race

Michael Bloomberg. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

In response to Michael Bloomberg potentially entering the Democratic presidential race: As a former New York City resident, I saw firsthand Mr. Bloomberg’s dictatorial policies. First, he broke the term limit rule and ran for mayor a third time. Second Amendment freedoms were nonexistent under his rule, as they continue to be today in New York. Mayor Mike also sought to control the amount of soda residents could consume.

I moved to Nevada to get away from the Democrats and their draconian polices. But Mayor Mike’s reach proved inescapable, as he poured $30 million into our last election. He has done this in any state that has Second Amendment rights and freedom. God help us if he becomes president.