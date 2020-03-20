48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: National Democrats finally wake up about Bernie

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
March 19, 2020 - 10:13 pm
 

Earlier this year, after receiving the overwhelming support of foolish Nevada Democrats and winning other states, Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed invincible and unbeatable in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Unfortunately for him, cooler heads have prevailed since that time in other states. Democrats came to the realization that Sen. Sanders would have no chance of defeating President Donald Trump and they have resurrected former Vice President Joe Biden from the dead.

After sweeping Arizona, Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, Mr. Biden now looks unbeatable. Democrats have clearly sent a message to Sen. Sanders that one-size-fits-all health care, open borders, free this, free that and socialism have absolutely no place in Nevada.

It is equally troubling and terrifying that Nevada Democrats didn’t get the message. Have they truly lost their minds?

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
2
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
3
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
4
Controller’s possible positive coronavirus test shutters McCarran traffic tower
Controller’s possible positive coronavirus test shutters McCarran traffic tower
5
16 MGM directors, execs buy thousands of shares amid virus stock impact
16 MGM directors, execs buy thousands of shares amid virus stock impact
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER:
Robert Arnold Las Vegas

If a major corporation lays off people without pay but continually raises its room rates, don’t come to us with hat in hand. If you moved all your manufacturing jobs overseas because you could save a bundle, don’t come to us with hat in hand.