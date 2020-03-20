LETTER: National Democrats finally wake up about Bernie

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Earlier this year, after receiving the overwhelming support of foolish Nevada Democrats and winning other states, Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed invincible and unbeatable in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Unfortunately for him, cooler heads have prevailed since that time in other states. Democrats came to the realization that Sen. Sanders would have no chance of defeating President Donald Trump and they have resurrected former Vice President Joe Biden from the dead.

After sweeping Arizona, Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, Mr. Biden now looks unbeatable. Democrats have clearly sent a message to Sen. Sanders that one-size-fits-all health care, open borders, free this, free that and socialism have absolutely no place in Nevada.

It is equally troubling and terrifying that Nevada Democrats didn’t get the message. Have they truly lost their minds?