LETTER: National Park layoff sob story falls flat

In a Review-Journal article last week, reporter Alan Halaly bemoaned the 20 percent reduction in workforce at Great Basin National Park and quoted the fired employees. The ex-employees said they were offered a severance package but chose not to take it. The article goes on to say that the park will be more dangerous as a result.

Employees who get fired because of downsizing will always object that their positions were essential. However, that’s not their decision to make, and their judgment as first-year employees is questionable. It’s up to the supervisor to then redirect essential work to the remaining staff. It seems reasonable to question why there needed to be a 25 percent increase in the workforce in just the past year in a function that largely hasn’t changed. This increase seems to be an example of government bloat, and we should welcome these reductions.

Just look at our debt and be thankful that President Donald Trump is trying to save America.