69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: National parks are great, but the country does have a budget problem

More Stories
Sally Anscombe/Getty Images/TNS
LETTER: In favor of internet content control
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Cartoon missed the mark
Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Las Vegas trees may be a necessary casualty in water crisis
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague
David Kepper Las Vegas
October 4, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The Oct. 28 Review-Journal published an appeal from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Butler for continued funding for sensitive federal lands within Nevada. It is difficult to argue against the benefits these lands provide to our citizens, visitors and Nevada’s economy. However, the article failed to address where the funding must come from.

Media and taxpayers have long expressed concern about the looming disaster if we do not get a handle on our federal debt and unfunded liabilities. The national debt exceeds $37 trillion, and unfunded liabilities surpass $100 trillion. Interest on our debt is projected to be approximately $1 trillion. How will that interest be paid? Further borrowing, of course. Everyone knows this isn’t sustainable and where it will eventually lead.

Our elected representatives — Republicans and Democrats alike — have continued to propose increases in debt. Very few are honest about where this reckless spending will lead. If families followed this formula, we know exactly what the outcome would be.

Isn’t it time for Nevada citizens to demand that our representatives explain where funding will come from for their proposals? Isn’t it time for our representatives to put their careers on the line by being brutally honest with taxpayers and voters about what must be done to fix our financial mess?

I enjoy national parks and public lands as much as anyone. But we cannot continue proposing spending while ignoring funding sources. If it means further borrowing, it is difficult to take the proposals seriously.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Cartoon missed the mark
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Having stocks teaches economics no more than having a car teaches auto mechanics.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague
Adrian Figueroa Dinuba, California

If public funding is pulled for many institutions such as schooling for all grades, it could chill academic freedom.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
Ken Christian Boulder City

Free speech works both ways. Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Another way to soak customers for NV Energy
Barry Perea Las Vegas

While NV Energy officials say they want to make sure consumers don’t experience disruptions to service, it seems the way they intend to do this is by making Las Vegas homeowners live in a hot house.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Congress must assert itself
William Pates Las Vegas

This is getting too scary. It is time for Congress to take back control of what is supposed to be a division of powers.

MORE STORIES