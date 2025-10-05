LETTER: National parks are great, but the country does have a budget problem

The Oct. 28 Review-Journal published an appeal from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Butler for continued funding for sensitive federal lands within Nevada. It is difficult to argue against the benefits these lands provide to our citizens, visitors and Nevada’s economy. However, the article failed to address where the funding must come from.

Media and taxpayers have long expressed concern about the looming disaster if we do not get a handle on our federal debt and unfunded liabilities. The national debt exceeds $37 trillion, and unfunded liabilities surpass $100 trillion. Interest on our debt is projected to be approximately $1 trillion. How will that interest be paid? Further borrowing, of course. Everyone knows this isn’t sustainable and where it will eventually lead.

Our elected representatives — Republicans and Democrats alike — have continued to propose increases in debt. Very few are honest about where this reckless spending will lead. If families followed this formula, we know exactly what the outcome would be.

Isn’t it time for Nevada citizens to demand that our representatives explain where funding will come from for their proposals? Isn’t it time for our representatives to put their careers on the line by being brutally honest with taxpayers and voters about what must be done to fix our financial mess?

I enjoy national parks and public lands as much as anyone. But we cannot continue proposing spending while ignoring funding sources. If it means further borrowing, it is difficult to take the proposals seriously.