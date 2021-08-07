94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Natural COVID immunity only lasts so long

A. Cribari Las Vegas
August 6, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

I read the Wednesday letter “Natural immunity.” I also read the “Evolving infection and safety guidance” and “Summer colds have returned” articles. Yes, if you’ve already had COVID-19 you will have natural immunity. For how long, against which variants? All viruses change. Haven’t you had a cold (likely rhinovirus) or influenza more than once?

Each year the flu vaccine is a different formulation based on what version of that virus is likely to be circulating. The majority of the COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA protection, which is stronger and longer lasting than natural immunity. SARS-CoV-2 is relentless and so far winning.

Let’s beat it like we did with poliovirus, another highly contagious disease. Since the 1950s we’ve all been vaccinated as infants, and there has not been a reported case originating in the United States since 1979. There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
2
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
3
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
4
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
5
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court
Brandon Taylor Las Vegas

The Supreme Court gently told the Biden administration that extending the eviction moratorium wasn’t a good idea.

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak vetoes vital bill involving dentistry
Ed De Andrade Las Vegas The writer is president of the Nevada Dental Association.

Effective leaders communicate, collaborate and engage. They motivate and inspire by treating people with respect and professionalism.