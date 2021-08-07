LETTER: Natural COVID immunity only lasts so long

There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.

(The Associated Press)

I read the Wednesday letter “Natural immunity.” I also read the “Evolving infection and safety guidance” and “Summer colds have returned” articles. Yes, if you’ve already had COVID-19 you will have natural immunity. For how long, against which variants? All viruses change. Haven’t you had a cold (likely rhinovirus) or influenza more than once?

Each year the flu vaccine is a different formulation based on what version of that virus is likely to be circulating. The majority of the COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA protection, which is stronger and longer lasting than natural immunity. SARS-CoV-2 is relentless and so far winning.

Let’s beat it like we did with poliovirus, another highly contagious disease. Since the 1950s we’ve all been vaccinated as infants, and there has not been a reported case originating in the United States since 1979. There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.