LETTER: Navigating scary times

A table is set up for a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican C ...
A table is set up for a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
September 20, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Celebrating the murder of anybody who disagrees with your political views is bad enough. But getting angry when you are called out over it is truly a scary reflection of where our society is going.

I am scared like never before. What is going to happen if these political assassinations increase? What happens when some whacked out right-winger tries to get his 15 minutes of fame by taking out a left-winger? To my memory, other than riots, there has never been acceptance of political violence like there is today.

I am paying attention like never before. My fears are that things escalate out of control before anybody sees what is happening. Our trusted elected and appointed officials have to come together and stop this hatred now, not later. I would be very relieved if the leaders of both major political parties would reach across the aisle and embrace peace. The major media organizations need to tone down their rhetoric as well.

It feels as if the fuse has been lit. Let’s pray the fuse is long enough for the powers-that-be to come together and stop anymore dysfunction before the bomb goes off.

