92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215

Joel Christensen Las Vegas
July 31, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2023 - 10:38 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When I saw the ticket prices for the Strip’s Formula One race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. While driving to work, however, I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

Velocities normally reserved for a closed track are common. Drafting, following other vehicles so closely that you’re in their slipstream, is necessary to prevent another driver from shaving tenths of a second off his or her commute time. High-speed lane changes are fun and add a challenge for all Formula 215 racers.

Economy cars with little commuter tires are allowed to test their vehicles beyond their design limits. You don’t even have to register for this race, especially if you have California plates. There are seldom any course referees, and, if the referees are in a black-and-white car, you can disregard it because they won’t do anything. Recently, the vehicle drafting me passed me on the shoulder to tuck in behind the black-and-white referee traveling in front of me. No worries. If you are worried about the course referee, they usually travel in packs. Once you find the pack, you know the rest of the course is clear.

If you want variety, you can also try the Interstate 15 Challenge or the Surface Street Sprints.

Las Vegas has some of the highest car insurance premiums in the nation, which proves my point.

MOST READ
1
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
2
Las Vegas Valley sees poor air quality from York fire
Las Vegas Valley sees poor air quality from York fire
3
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
4
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
5
$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay?

Russ Wilson splashes water on his face from a fountain in New York, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. T ...
LETTER: A tale of two temperature records
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

While I would never accuse the Review-Journal of intentionally biased reporting, guess which one gets all the attention?

More stories
LETTER: A rail line from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City?
LETTER: A rail line from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City?
LETTER: Las Vegas car insurance rates on the way up
LETTER: Las Vegas car insurance rates on the way up
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues
LETTER: We don’t need another California idea
LETTER: We don’t need another California idea
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
LETTER: Las Vegas spaceport is a great idea
LETTER: Las Vegas spaceport is a great idea