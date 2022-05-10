67°F
LETTER: NDOT making life hard for those near Mesquite

Gretchen Gabbert Mesquite
May 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 



Can someone at the Nevada Department of Transportation please explain why the agency is doing road repairs with lane restrictions at four — count ‘em, four — locations on a 20-mile stretch between Moapa Valley and Mesquite? What extremely poor planning.

Not only does such poor planning affect the hundreds of people who commute from southern Utah and Mesquite to Las Vegas, it greatly impacts northbound travel on Interstate 15, specifically the commercial trucking industry. And let’s not forget travelers who like to come to Mesquite and southern Utah for recreational purposes. They’ll just stop coming and businesses will be impacted.

I hope NDOT officials hear my plea and get to work on putting together a better plan, soon.

