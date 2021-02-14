52°F
Letters

LETTER: NDOT’s HOV lane fixation

Marc Olson Las Vegas
February 13, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(NDOT)
(NDOT)

Your Tuesday editorial on high-occupancy vehicle lanes hit the nail squarely on the head. Tony Ilia, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said that after a three-year study we would be able to evaluate HOV lanes. Gov. Steve Sisolak countered that with a study to be done in 18 months. Two years later all they have come up with are plans to develop more HOV lanes.

Las Vegas-area drivers today are frustrated with HOV lanes that they can’t use. Do Mr. Ilia and Gov. Sisolak think that these same drivers are going to applaud them for HOV lanes leading to Allegiant Stadium?

