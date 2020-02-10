LETTER: Neighbors don’t want strip clubs near new Raider stadium

Las Vegas Review-Journal

So now some people living in Las Vegas — aka “Sin City” — are concerned about “adult entertainment” businesses being located around the new Raiders NFL stadium and don’t want these adult businesses in the vicinity (Saturday Review-Journal)? One has to wonder if these people watched the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl. The hip gyrations and frontal thrusts by J.Lo and Shakira would make some of the girls working our local strip clubs blush — to say nothing about some of the numerous close-ups and camera angle shots of their sexy costumes.

This sex show was not suitable for young children to watch. Yet here it was, on the Super Bowl Sunday halftime show for 150 million people to see. And these goody-two-shoes are worried about Strip clubs in the vicinity of the new Allegiant Stadium? Give me a break.