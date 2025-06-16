LETTER: Nevada AG must have a thing for President Donald Trump
Aaron Ford loves to sue the White House.
Every time I read an article about Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, it’s about him suing the Trump administration. But what about the needs of the people of Nevada? I, for one, wish he would do something about the 15 to 20 spam phone calls I get a day or all of the spam emails I receive.
But for Mr. Ford, it’s not about me or other Nevadans. It’s about his vendetta against the Trump administration.