LETTER: Nevada agencies keep secrets from the public

I read your Dec. 3 article, “What are they hiding?” referring to Lyon County School District’s refusing to provide the information requested by a resident. What was most shocking to me was the excuse that the employee’s boss used when he said that texts between him and a Human Resources administrator before the employee’s termination were “confidential.” Government agencies that resist records requests from the public cause us to have skepticism. It raises questions about government integrity. Do we really have transparency in the government if we are shut down when requesting records per the state’s open records law?

I have witnessed firsthand a state agency ignore repeated requests for texts and emails that may have proven the misdeeds of leadership and which led to a wrongful termination. Without the information being released as requested, I have to ask: What are they hiding?

I believe that we as citizens are entitled to expect more transparency from the government, not less.