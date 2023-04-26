LETTER: Nevada and renewable energy

Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevadans voted in favor of renewable energy, so they shut down the cheap, reliable coal-generating plants, started swallowing up all the open land with solar fields and we still don’t have enough reliable energy so we are at the mercy of the price of natural gas.

Meanwhile: China, the major supplier of all these renewable energy products that the rest of the world can’t get enough of, is building more coal-fired power plants than the rest of the world combined. How does that make sense?